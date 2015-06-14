By Ritsuko Ando
| TOKYO, June 15
TOKYO, June 15 Japan's normally sleepy
shareholder meetings are set for a shake-up this year as a new
corporate governance code encourages disgruntled investors to
speak out and forces companies to take demands for better
returns more seriously.
Combined with a separate "stewardship" code, which holds
fund managers accountable for how they vote, the new rules mean
CEOs of poor market performers like electronics maker Sharp Corp
may face unusually strong dissent in the proxy season
starting on Tuesday.
"The weight of any opposition vote is now heavier," said
Nomura Securities analyst Kengo Nishiyama, who specialises in
corporate governance issues.
The governance code which took effect this month requires
listed firms to appoint multiple outside directors and calls for
shareholder engagement, addressing longstanding criticism that
Japan's firms neglected investors.
It also says companies must consider the views of
shareholders who oppose management-backed proposals but are
out-voted. While the guidelines are not legally binding, the
Tokyo bourse requires listed companies to "comply or explain".
SHARP CRITICISM
Sharp CEO Kozo Takahashi will come under particularly strong
pressure at the company's June 23 meeting, after weak sales of
smartphone displays and TVs forced it to seek a second major
bailout from its creditors.
Takahashi won 97 percent support for election last year, so
a significant drop could raise doubts over his leadership.
Toshiba Corp, generally considered a well-run
conglomerate, is also in hot water as a probe of past accounting
irregularities has kept it from closing its books for the year
through March and forced it to suspend a year-end dividend.
To appease investors, sources have told Reuters, Toshiba is
considering a special dividend later.
"Individuals and institutions will be pointing to the code,
and it will put more pressure on management to have good answers
to criticism," said Nicholas Benes, an early proponent of the
code who heads the Board Director Training Institute of Japan.
Even Sony Corp, which has doubled its share price
in the past year thanks to restructuring and strong sales of
sensors, is set for a challenge with criticism from former
executives pining for the company's glory days.
Proxy advisory firm ISS is also recommending against
re-electing CEO Kazuo Hirai as well as Sharp's Takahashi, citing
low return on equity (ROE).
PROFITS NO PROTECTION
Even Toyota Motor Corp, after another year of
record profits, is facing a battle over its proposals for a new
class of shares.
Proxy advisory firms are giving conflicting recommendations,
with Glass, Lewis & Co saying the "Model AA" share plan will
give Toyota more flexibility and ISS saying it would erode
fiscal discipline.
The California State Teachers' Retirement System (CalSTRS),
the second-largest U.S. public pension fund, says it will vote
against the proposal at Toyota's AGM.
Despite the expected rise in dissent, however, investors in
Japan are also enjoying the highest returns in years thanks to
rising share prices and a drive to boost shareholder returns.
In addition to hiring outside directors to meet the code's
guidelines, companies have also been rushing to buy back shares,
hike dividends and boost ROE. Tokyo-listed firms will pay
shareholders a record of around 14.6 trillion yen, or $110
billion, this year, Nomura's Nishiyama reckons.
Even industrial robot maker Fanuc Corp, long known
for its cash-hoarding habits and cool treatment of shareholders
as much as for its earnings power, is doubling its dividend
payout ratio after pressure from activist investor Daniel Loeb.
But the CEO of BlackRock Inc, the world's biggest
asset manager, is urging Japanese companies to think long-term.
Companies must "resist the pressure of short-term
shareholders to extract value from the company if it would
compromise value creation for long-term owners," Larry Fink
wrote to in a recent letter seen by Reuters.
($1 = 123.5700 yen)
(Additional reporting by Emi Emoto; Editing by William Mallard
and Stephen Coates)