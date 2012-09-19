TOKYO, Sept 19 Japan was downgraded in a
biennial survey of corporate governance in Asia on Wednesday to
rank equal fourth with Malaysia after a move to require
companies to appoint at least one independent director was
squashed by a business lobby.
The Asia Corporate Governance Association (ACGA), a
non-profit group of asset management firms which collectively
oversee more than $10 trillion in assets, also cited the failure
of auditors to prevent accounting scandals and the lack of
scrutiny over the auditing industry in response.
The 2012 Corporate Governance (CG) Watch survey was
published in the wake of an elaborate accounting scam at camera
and medical equipment maker Olympus Corp and a spate of
insider trading scandals involving major financial firms.
"In short, even though Japan is one of the world's leading
economies, it still lacks world-class CG to match," the ACGA
said in a report, published in collaboration with brokerage CLSA
Asia-Pacific Markets.
The ACGA survey rates countries based on 90 questions
targeting five categories: rules and practices, enforcement, the
political and regulatory environment, accounting and auditing,
and voluntary efforts to improve governance.
Japan earned an aggregate score of 55, down two points from
the 2010 survey, and dropping it from third to a tied fourth
with Malaysia. Singapore maintained its top ranking, followed by
Hong Kong in second and Thailand in third place. ACGA marked
China down 4 points to 45, making it the biggest point loser of
the 11 countries surveyed, citing weak governance at many firms.
With Japan the ACGA said its "biggest disappointment" was
the government's lack of support for a move to make the
appointment of mandatory directors mandatory, a provision it
believes is key to ensuring adequate oversight in the boardroom.
The ACGA said the Ministry of Justice (MOJ), which had
previously floated the idea of making outside directors a
requirement, pulled that provision from a draft revision in July
of amendments for an upcoming overhaul of Japan's corporate law.
That decision was widely seen to have been influenced by
opposition from the Keidanren, Japan's top business lobby which
has taken the stance that such rules limit management
flexibility and would not improve corporate performance anyway.
"Its (MOJ) proposed revisions to the company law are the
most significant update it has undertaken in almost a decade,
yet the direction the ministry is headed will leave Japanese
standards on board independence some way below even regional
benchmarks," the ACGA said in the report.
On the other hand, the ACGA gave marks for the "more
vigorous response" from authorities in the wake of Olympus and
other scandals, although it said the fines and other punishments
levied in the insider trading cases were too weak and needed to
be toughened up.
The ACGA also noted improvements among individual firms,
singling out industrial conglomerate Hitachi Ltd for
electing a board of six inside and seven outside directors, with
three of the newly elected outside directors being non-Japanese.
(Reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Michael Perry)