TOKYO Dec 9 Japan's trillion-dollar public pension fund is ready to hedge against the risk of fluctuations in the dollar and euro to minimise possible losses in its investments, the fund's head said on Wednesday.

The Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) suffered a record 7.9 trillion yen ($64.34 billion) loss in the third quarter as financial market turmoil triggered by China's economic slowdown battered global equities.

GPIF last year made a historical shift by abandoning its stance to let domestic government bonds comprise the bulk of its portfolio in the wake of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's push to promote risk-taking and foster confidence in financial markets.

Mitani also said his fund would start passive management of stocks if the government allows GPIF to make direct investments in stocks.

The government is debating whether or not to deregulate rules governing GPIF and allow direct investment in stocks.

