TOKYO Oct 18 Japan's $1.2 trillion public
pension fund, the world's largest, will likely raise its
allocation for domestic stocks to about 25 percent, people
familiar with the process said on Saturday.
A weighting in the middle of the 20-30 percent range is the
main proposal for the coming reallocation and is under final
discussion within GPIF, the people told Reuters on condition of
anonymity. The shift was first reported by the Nikkei newspaper
on Saturday.
The fund's model portfolio weighting for Japanese equities
is now 12 percent, with the actual allocation allowed to
fluctuation within 6 percentage points higher or lower.
The GPIF press office could not immediately be reached for
comment.
In August people with knowledge of the allocation review
said the fund planned to boost the weighting of domestic stocks
to more than 20 percent.
