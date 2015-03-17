(Repeats item first issued late on Tuesday with no changes to
By Takashi Umekawa and Antoni Slodkowski
TOKYO, March 18 The head of Japan's
trillion-dollar pension fund is unlikely to see out his coming
term in office, two people involved in the matter said, amid a
government spat over managing the fund's increasingly risky
investment portfolio.
Takahiro Mitani will accept a new five-year term as head of
the Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) starting next
month, but plans to stay on only until a successor can be found,
the sources said.
Private-sector managers have snubbed the world's biggest
pension fund amid the controversy over reforming its governance.
"Mitani is unlikely to stay on for the full term," said one
source. GPIF press officials declined to comment.
The failure by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government to
ensure a smooth succession at the helm of GPIF highlights the
difficulties in achieving the deep-seated reforms it says are
needed to revive the long-moribund economy.
The government last year pressed GPIF to slash its holdings
of low-yielding government bonds and double its target for
stocks, as part of Abe's plan to jolt Japan out of two decades
of deflation and fitful growth.
But while the shift in GPIF's 137 trillion yen ($1.1
trillion) in assets has helped drive Tokyo Stocks to a
15-year high this week, a promised overhaul of GPIF's
organisation, professionalising its management and making it
more independent, has bogged down.
Mitani, a 66-year-old former Bank of Japan board member,
initially opposed the dramatic fund reallocation, officials have
said. He is in less-than-robust health and only reluctantly
accepted the new interim appointment, which is to be announced
this month, the sources said.
"Private sector executives would have had to quit their
companies ahead of the busy shareholder meeting season, so it
was hard to approach them about this," the source said. "But
it's completely impossible as long as the situation around
reforms is so unclear."
Global investors have been closely watching who would head
the fund when Mitani's term expired. Its portfolio, bigger than
Mexico's annual economic output, makes it a huge market presence
and a bellwether for other big Japanese institutional investors.
ACRIMONIOUS DEBATE
Mitani's nomination comes after months of sometimes
acrimonious debate between labour unions, bureaucrats and
politicians failed to produce governance reforms that Abe said
would ensure the GPIF's safe move into riskier assets.
Abe, who is trying to reflate the economy and whittle down
the country's outsized debt, wants to spur higher returns on
pension investments for the growing ranks of elderly Japanese.
But officials at the welfare ministry are concerned about
putting the savings of 67 million people at risk.
Health and Welfare Minister Yasuhisa Shiozaki, who oversees
the fund, has been pushing to establish a strong, independent
board of directors and create a new managing organization with
weaker ties to the government to make it nimbler and more
professional.
"As per Japan's growth strategy, the governance reforms are
supposed to be taking place together with investment reforms,"
Shiozaki said on Tuesday.
But officials close to Abe, together with the ministry's
pension department and unions, who have traditionally exerted a
lot of influence over the fund, have baulked at Shiozaki's
proposals. That has stalled attempts to bolster oversight,
according to sources and draft legislation seen by Reuters.
"There is no agreement as to the shape of reforms at GPIF,"
said Keiko Hanai, representing Japan's largest labour union,
Rengo, in negotiations over GPIF. "With so many groups vying for
influence, it was easier to settle on whoever is already in
place and avoid another fight."
(Editing by William Mallard and Alex Richardson)