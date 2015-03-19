* GPIF, mutual-aid pensions to announce common portfolio
By Takashi Umekawa
TOKYO, March 19 Three Japanese public pension
funds with a combined $250 billion in assets will follow the
mammoth Government Pension Investment Fund and shift more of
their investments out of government bonds and into stocks, two
people involved in the decisions said.
The three funds and the trillion-dollar Government Pension
Investment Fund, the world's biggest pension fund, will announce
on Friday a common model portfolio in line with asset
allocations recently decided by the GPIF, the people told
Reuters.
Assuming, as expected, the three smaller mutual-aid pensions
adopt the portfolio, that would mean shifting some 3.58 trillion
yen ($30 billion) into Japanese stocks, a Reuters calculation
shows.
The GPIF in October slashed its targeted holdings of
low-yielding government bonds and doubled its target for stocks,
as part of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's plan to boost the economy
and promote risk-taking.
The shift to riskier investments by the 137 trillion yen
($1.1 trillion) GPIF has helped drive Tokyo Stocks to
15-year highs this week because of the fund's size and because
it is seen as a bellwether for other big Japanese institutional
investors.
The new model portfolio, part of a government plan to
consolidate Japan's pension system in October, will match the
new GPIF allocations of 35 percent in Japanese government bonds,
25 percent in domestic stocks, 15 percent in foreign bonds and
25 percent in foreign stocks, the sources said.
Final investment amounts may vary, as the three funds are
not required to follow the model and they, like GPIF, will have
some leeway above and below their targeted levels to manage
their portfolios in practice, the sources said.
The smaller funds will also have latitude to keep some of
their assets in cash, which GPIF no longer does, the sources
said.
Shinichiro Mori, head of GPIF's Planning Division, said
nothing has been decided about the model portfolio.
Spokesmen for the other funds - the 18.9-trillion-yen
Pension Fund Association for Local Government Officials, the
7.6-trillion-yen Federation of National Public Service Personnel
Mutual Aid Association and the 3.8-trillion-yen The Promotion
and Mutual Aid Corporation for Private Schools of Japan -
declined to comment on their asset-allocation plans.
($1 = 120.1000 yen)
