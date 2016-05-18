BRIEF-Shandong Tyan Home adds to gold mine reserves, share trade to resume
* Says share trade to resume on May 24 after its target gold mine has added reserve of about 736,000 ounces
TOKYO May 19 The Japanese government has appointed two academics to the advisory committee for the Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) as it reshuffles members of the board.
Japan's health and welfare ministry said Tomio Arai, an honorary professor at University of Tokyo, and Yasuyuki Kato, a professor at Kyoto University's graduate school, will be added to the committee.
Last month, the government renominated for fresh two-year terms five of the seven members of the committee that advises on investment strategies for the trillion-dollar public pension fund.
Arai and Kato, who both were at Nomura Research Institute before becoming professors, will replace Yasuhiro Yonezawa, who was investment committee head, and Sadayuki Horie, who has been its deputy chairman.
Japan's parliament is debating a bill that would give the GPIF advisory committee power to decide investment strategies. Currently, final decisions are made by GPIF's president. (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
LONDON, May 23 Companies' disclosure of risks to their business from climate change could become mandatory in a few years as investor pressure gathers pace, climate finance experts said on Tuesday.