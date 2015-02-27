(Adds more details on asset allocation changes)

TOKYO Feb 27 Japan's trillion-dollar public pension fund cut its Japanese government bond holdings by about $50 billion in the fourth quarter, while raising its domestic stock portfolio by about $27 billion, as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe prods the nation to take more risks to spur economic growth.

The Government Pension Investment Fund, the world's biggest pension, said on Friday that yen bonds made up 43.13 percent of its portfolio at the end of December, down from 48.39 percent at the end of September.

Domestic shares rose to 19.80 percent from 17.79 percent.

GPIF's investment changes are closely watched by markets, as a 1 percentage-point shift in the 137 trillion yen ($1.15 trillion) fund means a transfer of more than $10 billion.

With assets bigger than Mexico's annual economic output, the fund is considered a bellwether for other big Japanese institutional investors.

Foreign bond holdings rose to 13.14 percent in the fourth quarter from 11.84 percent and foreign stocks rose to 19.64 percent from 16.98 percent.

The fund drastically changed its investment strategy in October in line with Abe's push, slashing its allocation target for JGBs to 35 percent from 60 percent, while roughly doubling the targets for foreign and domestic stocks to 25 percent each. GPIF has latitude to vary its holdings above or below target levels depending on market conditions.

The fund said it earned a 5.16 percent return for the quarter, or about $55 billion, the second-highest, helped by the Bank of Japan's October monetary easing and a decline in the yen.

Foreign bonds returned 2.62 percent and overseas shares 2.74 percent, but those yen returns were inflated by a 10 percent rise in the dollar against the Japanese currency for the quarter.

Abe's office recently baulked at a proposal to create a large board to oversee GPIF, which proponents say would more safely manage the fund's riskier portfolio. (Reporting by Takashi Umekawa; Editing by Chris Gallagher & Kim Coghill)