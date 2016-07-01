* GPIF to post first fiscal-year loss in 5 years
* All assets but JGBs hurt by market declines
* Results to be announced after July election
(Adds comments, context)
By Takaya Yamaguchi
TOKYO, July 1 Japan's public pension fund, the
world's largest, logged some $50 billion in investment losses
last fiscal year as the yen surged and Tokyo stocks fell amid
global market turmoil, a person with direct knowledge of the
matter said.
Portfolio losses for the Government Pension Investment Fund
for the 12 months through March were between 5 trillion yen and
5.5 trillion yen ($49 billion-$53 billion), the person told
Reuters on Friday, speaking on condition of anonymity as the
results are not public.
This will mark the first full-year loss for the $1.4
trillion GPIF in five years.
The fund has taken a more aggressive investment stance in
recent years, shifting towards stocks and away from low-yielding
Japanese government bonds, in line with Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe's push to deploy more of Japan's huge financial assets in
riskier investments and boost economic activity.
The Nikkei stock average fell 13 percent last fiscal
year, and it dropped a further 7 percent in the quarter ended
June 30.
Preliminary GPIF results were presented to the fund's
investment committee on Thursday, showing wider losses for all
asset classes except Japanese government bonds, the source said.
The GPIF plans to announce the fiscal-year results on July
29, a fund spokesman said. That is later than the usual
early-July timing - and after a national election on July 10.
The spokesman declined further comment.
TIMING LINK DENIED
Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Koichi Hagiuda denied any
link between the timing of the announcement and the upper house
election and said final results for the fiscal year are still
being compiled.
"The Government Pension Investment Fund is managing its
portfolio firmly from a mid- to long-term perspective to ensure
future pension payments" while the Abe administration works to
pull Japan out of decades of deflation, Hagiuda told a regular
news conference.
Masahiro Ichikawa, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui
Asset Management Co., said GPIF "was hit directly by the global
stock declines, but pensions need to be managed for the very
long term, so it's difficult to make a judgment based on a
single fiscal year."
GPIF's expected loss quickly was raised in the campaign for
the upper house election, with the head of the main opposition
party criticising Abe's choice to expose public pensions to
greater risk.
"I've been warning about the problem of GPIF doing
risk-high investment," Democratic Party President Katsuya Okada
told a news conference. With stocks falling, "things are
developing in the way I had feared," he said.
"We're seeing a serious situation where pensions could be
cut in the future," Okada said. "I'm also worried about GPIF's
huge presence in the stock market. As a free-market economy,
it's undesirable to have a situation where the government could
influence stock moves."
(Reporting by Takaya Yamaguchi; Additional reporting by Takashi
Umekawa, Yoshiyuki Osada, Leika Kihara and Kaori Kaneko; Writing
by William Mallard; Editing by Chris Gallagher and Richard
Borsuk)