TOKYO Oct 7 Japan's $1.2 trillion public
pension fund, the world's largest, will delay a highly
anticipated decision on shifting its portfolio allocations to
November or later, people familiar with the process said on
Tuesday.
The asset reallocation by the Government Pension Investment
Fund, which is expected to increase the giant fund's buying of
Tokyo stocks and cut its Japanese government bond weighting, was
initially expected for early this month.
But one source said the final decision will come between
mid-November and mid-December. The Wall Street Journal reported
on Monday that the decision would likely be delayed until
November.
The delay follows the insistence by Health and Welfare
Minister Yasuhisa Shiozaki, whose ministry oversees GPIF, on
prioritising governance reform for the fund over the asset
reallocation.
"Management reform and governance reform ... are both
important," Shiozaki told parliament on Friday.
