TOKYO, July 10 Japan's giant public pension fund
generated a record rate of return on its investments in the last
fiscal year as domestic stock prices jumped and the yen
weakened, pushing its asset value to 137.47 trillion yen ($1.1
trillion), the fund said on Friday.
The Government Pension Investment Fund said it had a 12.27
percent return for the year ended in March, topping its previous
record of 10.23 percent in the 2012/13 fiscal year.
In the January-March period, however, the return slowed to
2.14 percent from 5.16 percent in the previous quarter, weighed
down by a drop in European bond yields.
The GPIF in October decided to double the allocation for
share holdings while slashing investments in low-yielding
government bonds, in line with a push from Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe's administration for greater returns and risk-taking.
As of end-March, the fund had 39.39 percent of its assets in
Japanese government bonds, 22.00 percent in Japanese equities,
12.63 percent in foreign bonds, 20.89 percent in foreign
equities and 5.08 percent in short-term assets.
Under its allocation plan it aims to lower its JGB holdings
further, to 35 percent, while targeting 25 percent each in
foreign and domestic stocks.
A Reuters calculation based on the GPIF's full-year and
third-quarter data shows that the fund bought about 1.3 trillion
yen in Japanese equities and 2.4 trillion yen in foreign shares
in January-March.
The GPIF also started to invest in infrastructure last
fiscal year. The value of such investment totalled 5.5 billion
yen at end-March, having lost 700 million yen from when it first
invested because of foreign-exchange rates. The fund does not
say where or how many projects it is investing in.
($1 = 121.8400 yen)
(Reporting by Takashi Umekawa; Editing by Chris Gallagher)