TOKYO, March 1 Japan's giant public pension fund
said on Tuesday it earned 4.7 trillion yen ($41.8 billion) in
the October-December period as both domestic and foreign
equities rose, pushing its asset value to 139.8 trillion yen.
The Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) earned 2.9
trillion yen on domestic equities and 1.5 trillion yen on
foreign equities during the quarter, the fund said.
As of end-December, the GPIF had 37.76 percent of its assets
in Japanese government bonds, 23.35 percent in Japanese
equities, 13.50 percent in foreign bonds, 22.82 percent in
foreign equities and 2.57 percent in short-term assets.
The fund sold 1.05 trillion yen in JGBs and bought 430
billion yen in Japanese equities during the quarter, Reuters
calculations based on the GPIF's data show.
The GPIF decided in 2014 to double the allocation for share
holdings while slashing investments in low-yielding government
bonds, in line with a push from the government for greater
returns and risk-taking.
Its new portfolio targets 35 percent of total assets in JGBs
and 25 percent in both domestic and foreign stocks.
However, the fund suffered a record 7.9 trillion yen loss in
the previous quarter due to market turmoil triggered by China's
economic slowdown. And it has lost about 510
billion yen through the first nine months of the fiscal year
that began in April.
With the stock market in a downtrend since the start of
2016, the GPIF could go into the red on a full fiscal-year basis
for the first time since 2010/11, during which northeast Japan
was hit by a devastating earthquake and tsunami.
