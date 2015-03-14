TOKYO, March 14 Takahiro Mitani will remain head
of Japan's trillion-dollar public pension fund, officials said
on Saturday, as the government wrestles with how to govern the
mammoth fund.
Health and Welfare Minister Yasuhisa Shiozaki is set to name
Mitani to another term as chairman of the Government Pension
Investment Fund, starting April 1, three government officials
with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Global investors have been closely watching who would head
GPIF, the world's biggest pension fund, when Mitani's term
expired. Its 137 trillion yen ($1.13 trillion) in assets -
bigger than Mexico's annual economic output - make it an
enormous market presence and a bellwether for other big Japanese
institutional investors.
It was not clear whether Mitani will be named to a five-year
term or a shorter tenure, the sources said on condition of
anonymity.
Mitani has presided over a sharp shift in the fund's
management toward riskier and higher-yielding assets such as
stocks and away from Japanese government bonds under a push from
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who is trying to reflate the economy
and whittle down the country's enormous debt.
GPIF press officials could not immediately be reached for
comment.
($1 = 121.3800 yen)
(Writing by William Mallard; Editing by Kim Coghill)