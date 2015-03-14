(Adds details, context)
By Takashi Umekawa and Takaya Yamaguchi
TOKYO, March 14 Takahiro Mitani will remain head
of Japan's trillion-dollar public pension fund, officials said
on Saturday, as the government wrestles with how to govern the
mammoth fund.
Health and Welfare Minister Yasuhisa Shiozaki is set to name
Mitani, 66, to another term as chairman of the Government
Pension Investment Fund, starting April 1, three government
officials with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Global investors have been closely watching who would head
GPIF, the world's biggest pension fund, when Mitani's term
expired. Its 137 trillion yen ($1.13 trillion) in assets, bigger
than Mexico's annual economic output, make it an enormous market
presence and a bellwether for other big Japanese institutional
investors.
It was not clear whether Mitani will be named to a five-year
term or a shorter tenure, the sources said on condition of
anonymity.
Mitani has presided over a sharp shift in the fund's
management toward riskier and higher-yielding assets such as
stocks and away from Japanese government bonds under a push from
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who is trying to reflate the economy
and whittle down the country's enormous debt.
GPIF press officials could not immediately be reached for
comment.
Bureaucrats, politicians and labour unions cannot agree on
even the most basic of changes to GPIF's governance.
Abe, leading a drive for higher returns on pension
investments for the nation's growing ranks of elderly people,
wants a nimble GPIF. He is pushing Japan's institutional
investors and companies to take more risks with their enormous
cash piles to spur economic activity and end nearly two decades
of deflation.
But the welfare ministry, which oversees GPIF, is concerned
about putting the retirement savings of 67 million people at
risk.
Shiozaki has been pushing for governance reforms to
professionalise and beef up the fund's management, but officials
near Abe have baulked at Shiozaki's proposal to create a large
board to oversee the fund. That has likely delayed attempts to
improve oversight even as it moves into riskier assets,
according to sources and draft legislation seen by Reuters.
Approaching the end of Mitani's term, the government
considered various replacements, including asset-management
specialists from the private sector, but decided - at least for
the time being - to stick with the former Bank of Japan board
member, the sources said.
($1 = 121.3800 yen)
(Writing by William Mallard; Editing by Kim Coghill)