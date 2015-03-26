TOKYO, March 26 Japan's trillion-dollar public
pension fund said on Thursday it will seek to secure sufficient
returns for pensioners while minimising risks to its giant
portfolio over time.
The statement of investment principles, approved by the
Government Pension Investment Fund's Investment Committee,
reflects the balance the fund must strike between safety of
returns and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's push for it to move away
from low-return government bonds and toward stocks and other
risky, potentially high-return investments.
"Our overarching goal should be to achieve the investment
returns required for the public pension system with minimal
risks, solely for the benefit of pension recipients from a
long-term perspective, thereby contributing to the stability of
the system," the statement said.
The 137 trillion yen ($1.16 trillion) GPIF, the world's
biggest pension fund, said that while market prices fluctuate in
the short term, the fund must aim for stable investment returns
over the long term.
GIF drastically changed its investment strategy in October
in line with Abe's push, slashing its allocation target for JGBs
to 35 percent from 60 percent, while roughly doubling the
targets for foreign and domestic stocks to 25 percent each.
($1 = 118.3300 yen)
(Reporting by Takaya Yamaguchi; Writing by William Mallard;
Editing by Kim Coghill)