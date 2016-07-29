TOKYO, July 29 Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF), the world's largest pension fund, reported 5.3 trillion yen ($51.3 billion)losses from its investments last fiscal year, its first full-year loss in five years.

The loss for the year through March was due to sharp falls in Japan's stock market amid broader global market turmoil sparked by volatility in Chinese financial markets.

The $1.4 trillion GPIF made a historic shift by cutting its reliance on low-yielding domestic bonds and increasing weightings of stocks and other riskier assets in 2014, in response to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's push to promote a risk-taking investment approach.

As of March, GPIF's stock holdings accounted for 21.75 percent of its total assets, a slight fall from 22 percent a year ago.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 lost 12.7 percent last fiscal year.

GPIF, in its first attempt, disclosed details of its investment holdings. The pension fund had owned shares in 2,037 stocks, which included Toyota Motor Corp, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group , Honda Motor Co, Softbank Group Corp, in the year through March 2015.

The information could potentially move market prices so GPIF only released details for the previous fiscal year.

