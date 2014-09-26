Canada government could kick its green bond market into high gear
TORONTO, April 18 Canada could grow into a thriving market for climate friendly "green bonds" if the federal government meets a campaign pledge to turn to this type of financing.
TOKYO, Sept 26 Japan's welfare minister said on Friday that he has absolutely no intention to put off reforms for the country's giant pension fund.
Shiozaki was appointed this month to head the ministry that oversees the $1.26 trillion Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF).
As part of his reform agenda, Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been pushing GPIF to invest more in risk assets and less in domestic bonds in order to boost returns. (Reporting by Takaya Yamaguchi; Writing by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
TORONTO, April 18 Canada could grow into a thriving market for climate friendly "green bonds" if the federal government meets a campaign pledge to turn to this type of financing.
* Qtrly net interest income $10.3 million versus $10.4 million Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oSaBRx) Further company coverage: