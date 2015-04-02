(Adds comment, market reaction)
By Takashi Umekawa
TOKYO, April 2 Japan's trillion-dollar public
pension fund said on Thursday it could consider factors like
corporate governance, in addition to investor returns, when
deciding on stock investments.
The Government Pension Investment Fund, the world's biggest
pension fund, decided in October to double the allocation for
share holdings in its 137 trillion yen ($1.1 trillion)
portfolio, while slashing investments in low-yielding government
bonds, in line with a push from Prime Minister Shinzo Abe for
greater returns and risk-taking.
The move by the mammoth fund, which is being followed by
other big Japanese institutions, has helped push Tokyo shares to
15-year highs this year.
In a mid-term plan announced on Thursday, GPIF said it would
consider taking account of "environmental, social and
governance" (ESG) factors in equity-investment decisions, while
pursuing profits.
GPIF's announcement helped buoy sentiment and push Tokyo
shares up 1.5 percent on Thursday, but investors were sceptical
whether the potential change would boost returns.
The plan offered no specifics about how this might affect
its portfolio. Fund spokesman Shinichiro Mori said GPIF's
Investment Committee will discuss this issue.
"If you say you're prioritising the environment and such
things and then your returns worsen, then it all comes to
nothing," said Masaru Hamasaki, head of market and investment
information at asset management firm Amundi Japan.
"ESG and socially responsible investing aren't directly
linked to a company's financials, so it's not related to the
stock price," he said. "Paying attention to ESG won't
necessarily lead to outperformance."
GPIF also said on Thursday it had chosen "transition
managers" to handle the transferring of assets from old to new
investments. Nomura Asset Management Co was chosen for domestic
stocks, BlackRock Japan Co for domestic stocks and foreign
bonds, and Russell Investment for foreign stocks.
($1 = 119.6800 yen)
(Editing by William Mallard, Simon Cameron-Moore and
Muralikumar Anantharaman)