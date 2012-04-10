TOKYO, April 10 Japanese refiners Showa Shell
Sekiyu and Taiyo Oil said on Tuesday they have agreed
with GS Caltex on a project to nearly double paraxylene
production capacity at a plant run by South Korea's
second-biggest refiner.
The three will work together to raise the facility's
capacity to produce paraxylene, a raw material for plastic
bottles and some textile products, by 1 million tonnes per year
to 2.35 million tonnes by the end of 2014.
That would give the GS Caltex plant in Yosu the world's
largest paraxylene capacity, the two Japanese firms said.
