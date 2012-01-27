UK PM May said wants broader consensus on Brexit plan -lawmaker
LONDON, June 12 Prime Minister Theresa May told Conservative lawmakers on Monday she wanted to build a broader consensus on Britain's plans for leaving the European Union.
TOKYO Jan 27 A Japanese consortium of oil and engineering firms said on Friday it has succeeded in developing a commercially viable gas-to-liquid (GTL) technology, but has no plans yet to build a commercial plant.
GTL technology, which processes natural gas containing carbon dioxide gas into naphtha, kerosene and gas oil, can be used to exploit unexplored fields with confirmed gas reserves, creating clean fuel with no sulphur or aromatic content.
An experiment using a 500 barrels per day plant set up to demonstrate the technology ended roughly three years of work, clocking up 10,000 hours of operations, the group, called Nippon GTL Technology Research Association, said in a statement.
The group consists of oil developers Japan Petroleum Exploration (Japex) and Inpex, refiners JX Nippon Oil & Energy and Cosmo Oil, and engineering firms Chiyoda Corp and Nippon Steel Engineering Co.
In 2009 the group had said it aimed to build a commercial plant as early as the 2011/12 financial year, ending on March 31, in cooperation with state-run Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corp (JOGMEC). (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori)
PARIS, June 12 Qatar supports Kuwait's efforts to end a rift with Saudi Arabia and other Arab states, its foreign minister said on Monday, but the emirate remains puzzled over why "abusive measures" had been imposed on it.