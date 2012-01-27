TOKYO Jan 27 French hedge fund Capital
Fund Management said on Friday it aims to boost Japanese assets
under management 10-fold over the long term to bring them more
in line with its investments in Japan which account for 10
percent of its overall portfolio.
Assets under management from Japan currently account for
only 1 percent of CFM's overall total of $5.3 billion although
the fund invests in Japanese equities, Japanese government bonds
and interest rate futures, Philippe Jordan, president of CFM
International, told a news conference.
"If 10 percent of our portfolios are in Japan, we'll be
happy to match that number in terms of AUM (assets under
management). So 10 percent of AUM will be a good target," he
said.
Capital Fund Management is planning to boost staff at its
Tokyo office by two to six in the near term. The Tokyo office
also oversees other countries in the Asia-Pacific region, such
as Australia and Singapore.
CFM, which opened its office in Japan in 2009, has been in
talks with Japanese trust banks and asset management companies
hoping to woo yield-hungry pension funds.
Jordan said he intended to take the long view.
"You have to be very patient in Japan ... and we are ready
to be patient."
The company, founded in 1991, employs a large set of
quantitative strategies, trading listed instruments such as
futures, equities, bonds, options, as well as foreign exchange.
(Reporting by Chikafumi Hodo; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)