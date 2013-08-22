TOKYO Aug 22 In a green outfit with silver trim
and matching mask, a superhero waits by the stairs of a Tokyo
subway station, lending his strength to the elderly, passengers
lugging heavy packages and mothers with baby strollers.
"Japanese people find it hard to accept help, they feel
obligated to the other person, so the mask really helps me out,"
said Tadahiro Kanemasu.
The slender 27-year-old has spent three months being a good
Samaritan at the station on Tokyo's western side. Like many in
the city, it has neither elevators nor escalators and a long
flight of dimly lit stairs.
Inspiration came from the children he met at his job at an
organic greengrocer, which also prompted the colour of his
costume. He picked up the green Power Rangers suit and two
spares at a discount store for 4,000 yen ($41) each.
Since Kanemasu can set aside only a couple of hours each day
for his good deeds, he hopes to recruit others in different
coloured suits. Already he has inquiries about pink and red.
Hayato Ito, who works alongside Kanemasu at the greengrocer,
said his kindness to others over the years meant his alter ego
did not come as a complete surprise.
"There were hints of this from a long time ago but finally
he flowered as a hero," Ito said.
Kanemasu admitted he got off to a bit of a rocky start.
"When I first began, people basically said 'Get away from
me, you weirdo'," he said. "Now they still think I'm weird but
in a good way."
($1 = 97.6850 Japanese yen)
