OSAKA Dec 15 Vinci SA may look for
opportunities to operate Japan's highways in addition to its
airports as the country is expected to open up more of its
infrastructure to private investors, a senior executive at the
French engineering firm said.
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been trying to
encourage public-private partnerships to attract investment and
cut national debt. In line with these efforts, more public
assets such as airports, highways and water sewage systems are
expected to be run by private investors.
Vinci, mainly a construction and toll roads operator, has
already made its first foray into Japan by obtaining the right
to operate Kansai International Airport in Osaka with Japan's
Orix Corp for the next 44 years.
"Vinci may also look for highway concessions in Japan" that
will draw on the company's expertise in running toll highways in
France, Nicolas Notebaert, the chief executive for Vinci
Airports, a subsidiary for Vinci, told reporters on Tuesday.
It may also look for opportunities to run more Japanese
airports with Orix, he said. But any deals would be smaller than
the Kansai International Airport privatization, he added.
Orix and Vinci have agreed to pay the government 2.2
trillion yen ($18.21 billion) to run Kansai International
Airport as well as the smaller Osaka International Airport.
"It seems there may be a trend of airport concession in
Japan," Notebaert said. "We will look at it naturally with
priority with Orix."
($1 = 120.7800 yen)
(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Himani Sarkar)