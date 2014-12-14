TOKYO Dec 15 Japan seems to have the right mix
for developing a vibrant short-term home rental market: a
rapidly growing tourism industry, a cheap currency and - unlike
many countries - 8 million vacant homes.
Adding to the attractive business case is a reform-minded
national government keen to loosen regulatory curbs and develop
the market ahead of the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.
And despite some obstacles from local governments, home
rental website Airbnb has listed thousands of properties in the
hope of drawing tourist money, and others hope to follow.
"Tourists coming to Japan are on the rise, and there's
definitely the need for this type of service," says Takashi
Sagara, a manager at real estate agency Able Inc, which plans to
connect home owners with an Airbnb-style service.
Business hopes have been fuelled in no small measure by
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's push to cut red tape as part of his
'Abenomics' policies to jump start Japan's long-stagnant
economy.
While renting properties for long-term accommodation is
legal, current rules on short-term rentals are strict: owners
can't legally let their homes without a licence, hotel-style
reception desks and minimum room sizes.
Abe has proposed to relax these curbs. Along with looser
visa rules and a substantially weaker yen, the move promises to
add to the explosive growth in tourist arrivals and boost
broader economic activity.
Rental homes offer an attractive alternative to pricey
hotels, which in Osaka, for example, are often near capacity at
weekend.
Visits to Japan jumped 27 percent in the year to October to
an estimated 11 million. The government is targeting 20 million
tourists a year by the time of the Tokyo games.
With one in seven properties standing vacant in 2013,
Japanese home owners are well placed to benefit from this
influx. The vacancy rate, rooted in a declining population and a
preference for buying new homes, could rise above 20 percent
within 10 years, says the Nomura Research Institute.
By comparison, less than 4 percent of German homes are
vacant. In the United States, whose housing sector was badly hit
by the 2007 financial crisis, the rate is around 14 percent.
OBSTACLES
Able's partner Tomareru estimates the short-term home rental
market initially to be worth around 100 billion yen annually
($840 million).
But firms hoping to cash in are having to temper their plans
until local governments in Tokyo and Osaka take steps to relax
curbs.
Opposition from lawmakers in these cities highlight some of
the challenges Abe faces in implementing broader structural
reforms.
In September, Osaka legislators voted down a bill to loosen
regulations, citing community worries about noise and safety.
Vested interests are another roadblock.
"I'd love to get into the business. But hotels and inns have
a real interest in protecting it, so oppose reform," said
Daisuke Shigematsu, CEO of Spacemarket, a start-up that matches
quirky vacant houses and other spaces with venue-seeking
clients.
Still, these obstacles haven't stopped Airbnb from listing
around 4,000 properties for Japan, although that's only a tiny
fraction of its 1 million listings worldwide.
Other Japanese businesses are more cautious. Opposition from
Nagano prefecture in central Japan has already caused Yahoo
Japan Corp to scrap plans for a short-term home rental
business.
Internet giant Rakuten Inc has been weighing a move
into the industry, people with knowledge of the plans told
Reuters this year. Rakuten declined to comment.
Able and Tomareru are prepared to enter the market, with
more than 2,000 vacant properties in Osaka already lined up.
They are hopeful that proposals to appease neighbourhood
concerns will help overcome opposition to Abe's proposals in at
least some districts by the start of the next business year in
April.
"Even if we don't see immediate results, our expectations
are huge," Sagara said. "We have to try it."
($1 = 118.9500 yen)
