| TOKYO, July 1
TOKYO, July 1 Japan's top three automakers said
on Wednesday they will spend up to 6 billion yen ($48.92
million) combined to subsidise the cost of operating hydrogen
fuelling stations as the country aims to lead the world in
developing cars that use the fuel.
Japan is set to miss an ambitious target of having around
100 of the fuelling stations in place by March next year, as
part of plans to develop a so-called hydrogen society to help
cut carbon emissions and alleviate its heavy reliance on
overseas fossil fuels.
Toyota Motor Corp, Nissan Motor Co and
Honda Motor Co said in a joint statement they would
shoulder about one-third of the operational costs for hydrogen
stations, limiting annual support to 11 million yen ($89,700)
per station.
The automakers will split the cost roughly based on the
number of fuel-cell vehicles each company sells, Toyota Senior
Managing Officer Kiyotaka Ise told a news conference. Toyota's
Mirai, launched in December, is the only fuel-cell vehicle (FCV)
on sale now and production is set to be limited to 700 in the
first year.
Honda has said it would roll out an FCV by next March, and
Nissan's is not due until 2017 at the earliest.
Only 74 stations are planned so far due to the high cost of
building them.
Hydrogen stations cost about $5 million to build and the
government's subsidy for one location is capped at around half
that. Even with the generous handouts, the stations are expected
to be loss-making for at least the first decade, industry
officials say.
The subsidies from the automakers, expected to last until
2020, would include operational costs such as labour and
refurbishment, they said in the statement.
Fuel-cell cars, which run on hydrogen and emit only water,
are also expensive, requiring big subsidies themselves.
($1 = 122.6600 yen)
