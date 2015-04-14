By Maki Shiraki
TOKYO, April 14 Japan looks set to miss its
ambitious target of having around 100 hydrogen fuelling stations
for fuel-cell cars in operation by March 2016, with just 76
approved after the deadline to apply for subsidies passed last
month.
The government had earmarked 21.38 billion yen ($178.37
million) over the past three years to subsidise the construction
and operation of fuelling stations by March 2016 as it aims to
lead the world in setting up a hydrogen-based society featuring
fuel-cell cars such as Toyota Motor Corp's Mirai.
But applications for the final portion - a supplementary
budget of 9.59 billion yen for fiscal 2015 - resulted in just 32
stations getting the nod, government data showed this week,
highlighting the difficulty of encouraging energy companies to
bet on the still-unproven business.
A total of 44 had been approved previously.
So far, the only commercial fuel-cell car on the road is the
Mirai, launched in December. Toyota has said it would limit
production to three a day for the first year, ramping that up to
about 3,000 in 2017. Honda Motor Co is also due to
begin selling a fuel-cell car by next March but has not
disclosed a sales target.
Hydrogen stations cost about $5 million to build, and the
government's subsidy for one location is capped at around half
that. Even with the generous handouts, the stations are seen
making a loss for at least the first decade, industry officials
say.
When contacted by Reuters, an official of Japan's Ministry
of Economy, Trade and Industry said the government will consider
whether to increase the subsidy to prod companies to set up the
stations.
To take the plunge, energy companies want proof that
fuel-cell cars will take off, while a dearth of fuelling
stations is a put-off for consumers, resulting in a classic
chicken-and-egg conundrum. Fuel-cell cars, which run on hydrogen
and emit only water, are also expensive, requiring big subsidies
themselves. The Mirai's suggested retail price is 7.24 million
yen ($60,404).
The hurdles of setting up the necessary infrastructure are
often cited by fuel-cell sceptics such as Nissan Motor Co
Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn as a big reason that
battery-run electric cars are a better zero-emission option.
