PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 20
June 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO May 19 Japanese companies including JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy and Toyota Motor said on Friday they aim to set up a joint venture this year to expand the nation's fuel station network for hydrogen fuel cell vehicles (FCVs).
Japan is betting heavily on becoming a "hydrogen society" despite the high costs and technical difficulties. Last year, the government set a goal to have 160 commercial hydrogen stations by 2020/21 and 320 stations by 2025/26.
Japan currently has about 90 stations, of which 40 are operated by JXTG Nippon Oil. A spokesman for JXTG Nippon Oil said the new venture will aim to achieve the government's goals.
Other companies involved in the venture include Nissan Motor , Honda Motor, Idemitsu Kosan, Iwatani Corp, Tokyo Gas, Toho Gas, Toyota Tsusho and Development Bank of Japan.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Tom Hogue)
June 19 Whole Foods Market Inc will keep its quality standards if Amazon.com Inc's $13.7 billion purchase goes through -- though in the future the company might introduce a different brand with different standards, according to a filing on Monday.