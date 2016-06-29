UPDATE 5-Oil dips on U.S. inventory build, defies OPEC-led cut efforts
* Rising North Sea, U.S. production undermines OPEC-led cuts (Adds comment, updates prices, changes dateline)
TOKYO, June 29 Idemitsu Kosan Co said on Wednesday it was not considering issuing new shares in a third-party allotment, denying a Kyodo News report that said the move was aimed at diluting the founding family's ownership.
The Japanese oil refiner's founding family, which along with related parties hold just over a one-third stake in the company, issued a threat a day earlier to derail a $4 billion plan to take over rival Showa Shell Sekiyu KK. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
* Rising North Sea, U.S. production undermines OPEC-led cuts (Adds comment, updates prices, changes dateline)
NEW DELHI, May 17 Iraq replaced Saudi Arabia as top crude supplier to India in April as refiners moved to boost their processing margins by purchasing the cheaper Basra Heavy oil grade, ship tracking and Thomson Reuters trade flow data showed.