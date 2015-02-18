UPDATE 4-ESPN concerns drag on Disney, shares dip
May 9 A decline in subscribers and higher programming costs at cash-cow ESPN weighed on shares of Walt Disney Co on Tuesday, overshadowing a quarterly profit that topped Wall Street estimates.
(Corrects to reflect Jiji's correction of mistaken translation)
TOKYO Feb 18 The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Wednesday it would be hard for Japan to achieve its 2 percent inflation target at current consumption levels in the country, the Jiji newswire reported.
The IMF's Asia and Pacific director Changyong Rhee also said consumption was key to the success of "Abenomics", a powerful mix of fiscal and monetary stimulus designed to lift the country out of decades of stagnation. (Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Kim Coghill)
May 9 A decline in subscribers and higher programming costs at cash-cow ESPN weighed on shares of Walt Disney Co on Tuesday, overshadowing a quarterly profit that topped Wall Street estimates.
MONTREAL/PARIS May 9 A United Nations agency has launched an effort to craft global guidance for the use of laptops and other portable electronics in passenger aircraft cabins after selective bans by the United States and Britain upset airline passengers as well as Middle Eastern carriers.