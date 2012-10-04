TOKYO Oct 4 Government officials from China and South Korea are expected to participate in the annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank in Tokyo next week, a Japanese government official said, despite territorial rows over disputed islands.

"We have not heard that they will cancel their participation and I understand that they will participate," Takehiko Nakao, vice minister of finance for international affairs, told reporters on Thursday.

Several major Chinese banks have cancelled participation in next week's meetings, the Wall Street Journal said on Wednesday, the latest sigh that a territorial row is starting to hurt broader ties between Asia's two biggest economies.