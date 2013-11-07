TOKYO Nov 7 Fast-growing and small-cap stocks
included in a new Japanese market index jumped on Thursday on
hopes the gauge will be used as a benchmark for investment by
asset-rich public funds.
Shares of cable broadcaster Usen Corp and car
dealer VT Holdings surged 13 percent and 7.1 percent
respectively after they were included in the new index, the
JPX-Nikkei Index 400.
Part of the excitement in the stocks was that a panel tasked
to review the investment strategy of public funds with more than
$2 trillion in assets said in an interim report that it was
considering using the gauge as its equity investment benchmark.
Designed to showcase companies with high return on equity
and robust corporate governance, the index will include 12 other
small-cap firms and fast-growing e-commerce company Rakuten Inc
alongside Usen and VT, which are listed on the Tokyo
Stock Exchange second section, the Mothers board
or the Jasdaq index.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 was unveiled on Wednesday by the
Tokyo Stock Exchange and Nikkei Inc, publisher and index
compiler for the benchmark Nikkei share average. It will
begin operations from the start of next year.
Of the 400 constituent stocks, 386 feature in the main board
Topix index.
Traders said further details on whether the Government
Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) or other asset managers would use
the new index as their benchmark would be key to attract more
interest in the product in the long-run.
"As it stands right now, there is no money tracking this new
index, so there is no real need for anybody to step in to do
anything right now," said a senior trader at a foreign bank in
Tokyo.
"The real story is whether they can get any domestic asset
managers tracking this. I guess most importantly the GPIF ...
people are thinking whether this guys will track or not."
Another trader said he would look to short some of those 14
stocks, all of which rose Thursday. Among them are companies
like automobile frame parts maker G-Tekt Corp and
online game developer Gungho Online Entertainment Inc.
Despite the gains, another trader said it was too early to
get too excited.
Last month, a Citigroup report said high ROE stocks in Japan
had not necessarily delivered higher investment returns.
"When we separated the Topix 500 into actual ROE quintiles,
rebalance every year, and checked the performance, we found that
the highest ROE quintile turned in the worst performance," it
said.
"We think the reason is that many high ROE companies have
already attracted high valuations and there is not much upside
potential left."
