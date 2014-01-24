TOKYO Jan 24 Japanese utility Chubu Electric
Power Co and trading house Mitsui & Co are set
to sign memorandums of understanding with Indian firms to
cooperate in the energy sector, industry sources said on Friday.
Chubu aims to sign an agreement with India's GAIL as soon as
possible to launch talks on potential joint purchases of
liquefied natural gas (LNG) and cooperation in other areas such
as shipping, Chubu President Akihisa Mizuno told reporters.
India and Japan are stepping up the pressure for cheaper
liquefied natural gas (LNG) with potential joint tenders as two
of the world's biggest gas buyers try to ease the pain of high
prices and rising demand.
Mitsui plans to agree later on Friday with India's ONGC
to expand an existing partnership and to consider
joint acquisitions of upstream oil and gas stakes globally, an
industry source familiar with the matter said on condition of
anonymity.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is set to visit India on
Saturday, underlining growing business and political ties
between the two nations.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori)