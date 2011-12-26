TOKYO The Japanese government is considering a dollar swap arrangement with India to provide emergency liquidity in case the European debt crisis reaches emerging economies, the Nikkei business newspaper said on Sunday.

The agreement would set the total swap arrangement at $10 billion, or 780 billion yen, the Nikkei said.

Both countries are looking to sign off on the arrangement next Wednesday, when leaders meet at a bilateral summit, the paper said.

The currency swaps are expected to support the Indian rupee as it continues to weaken against the greenback and Europe's sovereign debt crisis hits India's exports.

The dollar-swap arrangement with India would follow a similar agreement with South Korea in October.

(Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Paul Tait)