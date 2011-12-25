TOKYO Dec 25 The Japanese government is
considering a dollar swap arrangement with India to provide
emergency liquidity in case the European debt crisis reaches
emerging economies, the Nikkei business newspaper said on
Sunday.
The agreement would set the total swap arrangement at $10
billion, or 780 billion yen, the Nikkei said.
Both countries are looking to sign off on the arrangement
next Wednesday, when leaders meet at a bilateral summit, the
paper said.
The currency swaps are expected to support the Indian rupee
as it continues to weaken against the greenback and Europe's
sovereign debt crisis hits India's exports.
The dollar-swap arrangement with India would follow a
similar agreement with South Korea in October.
(Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Paul Tait)