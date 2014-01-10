TOKYO Jan 10 Japan and India on Friday expanded
an arrangement for swapping their local currencies against the
U.S. dollar, raising the size to as much as $50 billion from the
original $15 billion.
The expanded swap arrangement, signed by Bank of Japan
Governor Haruhiko Kuroda and his Indian counterpart Raghuram
Rajan, will be effective until December 2015, the BOJ said in a
statement on Friday.
The swap arrangement aims to counter any short-term
liquidity problems the two countries may face in future.
"This expansion of the bilateral swap arrangement will
contribute to the stability of global financial markets
including emerging economies," the BOJ statement said.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Richard Borsuk)