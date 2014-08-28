* Inheritance tax hike planned from January 2015
* Daiwa, Nomura compete with inheritance services as clients
age
By Ritsuko Ando
TOKYO, Aug 29 As Japanese families gathered
earlier this month for the traditional "Obon" festival honouring
ancestors, some elderly parents broached an awkward but
increasingly critical topic: planning for inheritance.
Japan's government will increase the inheritance tax rate in
January, while tax relief measures on gifting will be expanded,
in moves aimed at encouraging wealthy, older Japanese to either
spend or pass on their savings before they die.
In years to come, the change would release billions of
dollars languishing in savings accounts into the hands of a
younger generation and promote investments in stocks and
property, giving the economy an extra push as it emerges from
nearly two decades of deflation.
"There's a major distortion in Japan with funds heavily
concentrated among the elderly. Trying to change that is
worthwhile," said Yasuo Yamamoto, senior economist at Mizuho
Research Institute.
The shift presents brokerages such as Nomura Holdings
and Daiwa Securities Group, grappling with an
ageing clientele, with an opportunity to bolster client assets
by offering estate planning services.
Nomura's Chief Executive Koji Nagai estimates around 50
trillion yen ($480 billion) is passed on through inheritance
each year, with that amount set to grow in the years ahead given
Japan's demographics.
That will inevitably mean greater demand for services such
as real estate planning and wealth management consulting.
The long-term stakes, however, are even higher for
brokerages. Japan's population is ageing, and much of the 1,630
trillion yen in financial assets held by households belong to
people over 60 years old.
Nagai told an investor meeting this month that Nomura could
gradually lose much of its 95 trillion yen in retail client
assets unless it won over the loyalty from younger family
members who stand to inherit clients' legacies.
Daiwa executive Mitsuru Fujita, head of wealth management at
Japan's second-biggest brokerage, said talk of inheritance
planning used to be a dreaded precursor to losing a client's
business. These days, his colleagues are more likely to be
asking for the contact details of the customer's children.
"Until now, inheritance meant an end. But if you're
acquainted with a family and understand its needs, you're not
necessarily letting go when a client passes on," he told
Reuters.
Nomura and Daiwa lead Japan's retail brokerage market, from
which most foreign players have largely exited in recent decades
as Japan struggled with repeated recessions.
Both have launched campaigns to attract new customers such
as family members. They both currently offer cash rewards for
introductions to new customers, and are holding seminars at
branches nationwide to help customers prepare for inheritance.
Nomura has seen a rise in enquiries on estate planning as
families got together for Obon, with interest running high ahead
of the tax change, according to Manami Okada, who delivers
inheritance-related seminars for the brokerage.
"We might ask, where does the rest of your family live? Can
we meet them some time?" she told Reuters after addressing a
seminar in Hachioji, a suburb in western Tokyo. "During August,
we might suggest they talk to family about inheritance when they
get together, or say, please bring them to meet us if you can."
DEATH TAXES
The planned changes include making more households subject
to inheritance tax by lowering exemptions, and raising the levy
on the highest bracket to 55 percent from 50 percent.
Japan's so-called "death taxes" are already among the
world's highest, part of a post-war bid to promote equality. As
a result, Tokyo's large estates have been carved up into small
plots over the past several decades.
Tax accounting company Legacy estimates that around half of
all households in Tokyo will become subject to inheritance tax
filings from January, compared to an earlier one in four. Taking
into account various exemptions, 19 percent will actually need
to pay, compared with a previous 9 percent, it forecast.
Brokerages are not alone in seeking a piece of the action.
Real estate firms are encouraging clients to invest in rental
apartments for tax purposes. Insurance companies are also
recommending policies which help limit the tax burden on
beneficiaries.
Akira Shibata, a spokesman for Japan's largest private life
insurer Nippon Life Insurance, said sales of life insurance
policies over a million yen - most popular among those seeking
to manage inheritance-related taxes - had risen 90 percent from
a year earlier as of July, building on a 70 percent rise in
2013. Nippon Life was holding seminars almost daily due to the
strong demand, he said.
"We've increased the number of seminars to such an extent
that any more would be impossible. We just wouldn't have enough
people to come and speak," Shibata said.
(1 US dollar = 104.0500 Japanese yen)
(Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)