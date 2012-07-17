TOKYO, July 18 Edward Brogan was Japan's
highest-profile hedge fund manager until he suddenly dropped out
of view this month.
Dubbed the "King of Tokyo" by traders, the 53-year-old
American seemed to have it all: wealth, professional acclaim and
status as a patron of contemporary art.
In his best year, Brogan had managed over one billion
dollars in his flagship Whitney Japan Fund, although much of
that has been withdrawn.
Now Brogan is at the center of a probe of insider trading.
His Tokyo-based firm Japan Advisory has been closed since
regulators imposed a fine and revoked its license at the end of
June.
The order came after Japan's securities watchdog determined
Japan Advisory had shorted shares in Nippon Sheet Glass in
August 2010 on the basis of leaked information that the
glassmaker was planning an additional share offering that would
have diluted its value per share.
It was one of five insider trading cases unearthed so far by
authorities after a grinding two-year investigation into
allegations of widespread insider trading ahead of public share
offerings in Japan.
Brogan, who is said to be overseas, has not been charged
with any wrongdoing, and none of the current raft of insider
trading investigations in Japan has included any legal sanctions
against individuals.
"He's not in Japan, and I haven't heard when he's coming
back," Brogan's Japanese-born wife, Junko, told Reuters. "I
think he's being made a scapegoat by the Japanese government."
Japan's Financial Services Agency (FSA) stepped up the
pressure on Japan Advisory earlier this month by ordering a
dozen investment banks to report on whether they had leaked
inside information about planned share issues to the hedge fund
manager in return for winning trading orders.
The July 3 directive was the first time Japan's securities
watchdog had singled out an investment firm like Japan Advisory
for that kind of scrutiny.
Three days after the July 3 order, Brogan left Japan, two
people with knowledge of his departure said.
A sign outside the Japan Advisory office says: "Temporary
Closed." There was no immediate word on the fate of its
affiliated funds.
By the end of June, assets in the flagship fund had dropped
to $228 million, falling over time to about a sixth of the value
in 2005, according to industry data.
But Whitney Japan has outperformed the market by a wide
margin since 2000.
Brogan did not return calls or respond to a message sent by
email. Temporary staff at Japan Advisory declined to comment.
GREY AREA
How the Japan Advisory case plays out will be closely
watched since Japan's $17 billion hedge fund industry has
operated in a kind of grey area of oversight for years.
The position of hedge funds has been a focus of the FSA
since at least 2007 when then-financial services minister
Yoshimi Watanabe said some of them were "piranhas" that needed
to be expelled.
Tsutomu Okubo, the lead director of a ruling Democratic
Party of Japan committee looking into insider trading told
Reuters he was gathering trading data with the aim of publishing
a watch list of suspicious hedge funds that should be
investigated by regulators.
When it launched in 2000, Japan Advisory had been a
subsidiary of the U.S private equity and hedge fund operator the
Whitney Group.
But Brogan's former partner, J.H. Whitney Investment
Management, said it severed ties with Japan Advisory in December
2011 and transferred controlling interests in two affiliates to
Brogan and others. It said in a statement the move was unrelated
to the insider current investigation.
In interviews with Reuters, more than a dozen of Brogan's
associates described him as a driven investor who pushed hard to
uncover profitable trading ideas and paid brokerages bonuses
that could vary on the level of service he received.
In more than a decade of trading, Japan Advisory spun off
tens of millions of dollars in commissions for brokerages
including Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Citigroup and Nomura
Holdings, associates says. Representatives of all of those
financial institutions declined to comment.
Brogan and the firm gave "bonus" or "tactical points" to
brokers that could mean additional commissions, three people
with knowledge of the practice said. Like others interviewed
they spoke on condition of anonymity because of the ongoing
investigation.
The use of a points system by institutional investors to
compensate brokers is not unusual in Japan, but Brogan's model
was heavily discretionary, creating a possible incentive for
inside information to be leaked, officials have said.
In the Nippon Sheet Glass case, investigators found Japan
Advisory had short-sold about $6.8 million in shares on Aug 20,
2010, four days before the company announced a share offering to
raise capital that diluted the holdings of existing investors. A
sell-off over those four days cut the glassmaker's market value
by 8 percent.
Regulators believe a former employee of Daiwa Securities
Group was the source of that tip. Daiwa, which
underwrote the offering, has apologized and launched its own
investigation. The identity of the former employee has not been
made public. One reason that regulators centered on the Daiwa
connection was Brogan's allocation of points to the brokerage,
one person with knowledge of the matter said.
Japan Advisory was the second firm punished for insider
trading in the Nippon Sheet Glass offering. In the other case,
Japanese hedge fund Asuka Asset Management was fined and
regulators believe JP Morgan, the other lead underwriter on the
offering, was the source of that leak.
MAN ABOUT TOWN
Daiwa was not alone in courting Brogan. Brokers would host
him at expensive nights out on the town, that would often start
at upscale Italian restaurants and end at a strip club in the
Kabuki-cho neighborhood of Shinjuku, four people who competed
for Brogan's attention and business said. The tab could run into
the thousands of dollars, and it was understood Brogan's hosts
would pay.
"He wielded so much power and everyone kind of bowed down to
him," said one broker who worked with Brogan. "He was the 'King
of Tokyo'. That's what we called him."'
For Brogan, the current investigation is the most serious
setback in a three-decade career. He first came to Japan in the
boom of the 1980s and by 1991, he was research director at
Marusan Securities, a second-tier Japanese broker. He then made
the leap to a series of Western banks, including a stint as auto
analyst at Salomon Smith Barney. He was briefly at Tiger
Management in Japan, an offshoot of the famous fund established
by Julian Robertson.
In 2000, Brogan was hired by Whitney to help set up Japan
Advisory.
By 2005 -- the fund's best year -- the Whitney Japan Fund
was worth $1.3 billion. One million dollars invested in 2000
would have been worth $2.5 million by that year, according to
industry data.
THE COLLECTOR
When he was riding high, Brogan cultivated an interest in
modern Japanese art.
"I approached him to create an art fund because he was the
biggest and most important on the street," said Joni Waka, a
Japanese curator who has anglicised his name to Johnnie Walker.
That idea fell through but Walker became a friend and a
confidante of Brogan. He also helped build a large art
collection for Brogan that remains in the offices of Japan
Advisory. Works on display in the hallway alone could sell for
over $100,000, experts said.
Brogan's interest in art took him into a world far removed
from funds and stock picks. Three months after Japan's
earthquake and nuclear crisis last year, Brogan was the only
person with a finance background at a masquerade party with art
writers, journalists and a self-described Japanese shaman.
In a video of the party, a shirtless waiter stood at
attention, while each guest was asked to say how they would
tackle Japan's crisis. Brogan, wearing a Hawaiian shirt and a
gold mask, singled out energy policy and said: "If I were prime
minister, I would be focused on making Japan a green leader."
Brogan continued to meet friends and brokers until weeks ago
at a small bar just minutes from his home in the Hiroo district
of Tokyo. He stored his favored Rebel Yell Kentucky bourbon
there. An empty bottle sits on the shelf as a kind of tribute
kept by the staff.
Walker, his confidante, said Brogan would be back. "Ed
Brogan is taking a step back. He's keeping his cool," he said.