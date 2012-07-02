GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks wary ahead of risk events this week, dollar struggles
* UK elections, Comey testimony, ECB meetings key risks this week
TOKYO, July 2 Japan's Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd has dropped Daiwa Securities as underwriter for an issue of 7-year and 10-year straight bonds, leaving Mizuho Securities as the lead underwriter, Mizuho Securities said in a statement on Monday.
The move comes after the watchdog Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission (SESC) imposed a fine on asset management firm Japan Advisory on Friday for insider trading related to a share offering by Nippon Sheet Glass in 2010.
The SESC found that the information was leaked to Japan Advisory by an employee of Daiwa Securities, which was one of the lead underwriters on that share offering, sources with knowledge of the investigation said. (Reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Michael Watson)
TOKYO, June 7 Japan Display Inc is considering deeper restructuring than first planned and has asked a state-backed fund for help after losing business with Apple Inc due to its late entry into OLED technology, the Nikkei business daily reported.