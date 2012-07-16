TOKYO, July 16 First New York Securities has
challenged the findings of Japanese regulators in their case
against the broker-dealer for allegedly trading on inside
information ahead of a share offering by Tokyo Electric Power
in 2010, a source with knowledge of the matter said.
The move marks the first time a financial institution has
opted to challenge the Securities and Exchange Surveillance
Commission (SESC), and the outcome could be seen as a test of
whether the regulatory agency can make a case stick.
In early June, the SESC recommended a fine of 14.68 million
yen ($185,300) against First New York, equivalent to twice the
profit it allegedly made taking a short position on Tokyo
Electric one day before the $6 billion offering was announced.
The SESC found that First New York was tipped off by a
consulting firm employee who was acting as a conduit in passing
on information from an executive at Nomura Holdings,
the Japanese broker that underwrote the Tokyo Electric deal.
First New York, an independent proprietary trading firm, has
submitted its objections to the SESC's case with the aim of
being exonerated, according to the source, who spoke on
condition of anonymity because the process is not public.
In a statement to Reuters, First New York said it was
"working with the regulator and cooperating fully with the
process."
One of First New York's key assertions is whether it should
be considered a "primary recipient" of inside information,
making it therefore subject to sanctions, given that the tip
allegedly came from an intermediary source.
More broadly, First New York has also pointed to the
abundance of rumours and speculation about Japanese companies
raising funds and whether inside information was truly the basis
for its investment decisions in this case, the source said.
First New York will now await a hearing from the Financial
Services Agency (FSA), the financial regulator which oversees
the SESC and has the final say on meting out punishments.
The penalty proposed against First New York was the largest
since the SESC launched an industry-wide probe in 2010 aimed at
stamping out insider trading ahead of share offerings, a
widespread practice that has tainted the reputation of Japan's
financial markets.
The SESC worked U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
(SEC) to gather evidence against First New York, which is based
in New York with more than 200 traders on staff, according to
its web site.