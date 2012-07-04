TOKYO, July 4 Japan's financial regulator plans
to introduce steeper fines for insider trading in the wake of
scandals engulfing Nomura Securities and other
brokerages, toughening regulations that critics have called too
lax by global standards.
Financial services minister Tadahiro Matsushita on Wednesday
instructed an advisory panel of scholars and experts to review
current regulations and propose new rules, including penalising
those who pass on insider information.
Under current rules, those who trade on insider information
are subject to penalties but those who solely pass on tips go
unpunished, which some blame for making insider trading
relatively easy here.
The government hopes to submit a bill to introduce tougher
rules in parliament next year.
The country's market watchdog, the Securities Exchange and
Surveillance Commission (SESC), has been conducting an
industry-wide investigation aimed at stamping out insider
trading ahead of public share offerings, a problem that had gone
unchecked in Japan for years.
Nomura, Japan's leading brokerage, has acknowledged it was
the source of leaks on planned share offerings by energy firm
Inpex, Mizuho Financial Group and Tokyo
Electric Power in 2010. In all three cases, employees
in its institutional sales department provided the tip-offs.
The scandal has seen Nomura dropped as an underwriter for
planned bond offerings, and the brokerage is cutting top
executives' pay and temporarily shutting an equity sales desk in
a bid to resolve the investigation.
Critics say Japan sets fines that are too small to act as a
deterrent against insider trading compared with the United
States.
In Japan, fines are designed mainly to forfeit ill-gotten
profits, and in cases where investment funds commit insider
trading for clients' accounts, fines are calculated based on
fees the funds receive from the clients.
Late last month, the Financial Services Agency slapped fines
of 130,000 yen ($1,600) on a fund management arm of Sumitomo
Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc for insider trading related
to the public share offerings of Mizuho and Inpex in 2010.
($1 = 79.8700 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Noriyuki Hirata, Writing by Taiga Uranaka;
Editing by Chris Gallagher)