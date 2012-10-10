(Adds background)
TOKYO Oct 10 Japan Advisory will have the
opportunity to challenge insider trading charges against the
Tokyo-based hedge fund at a hearing on Oct. 17, the country's
financial regulator said on its website on Wednesday.
The case against Japan Advisory was one of five announced
this year by the securities watchdog, the Securities Exchange
and Surveillance Commission (SESC), in a high-profile crackdown
on insider trading ahead of public share offerings, a near
endemic problem that had gone unchecked in Japan for years.
Japan Advisory was fined and had its license revoked in June
after regulators found it had shorted shares in Nippon Sheet
Glass Co in August 2010 using leaked information that
the glassmaker was planning a share offering.
The hedge fund filed a written objection to the charges,
prompting the Financial Services Agency (FSA) to schedule a
hearing in accordance with normal procedure in such cases. The
hearing will be overseen by the FSA.
Japan Advisory officials could not be reached for comment.
The SESC determined that a former employee of Daiwa
Securities Group, which was a lead underwriter on the
Nippon Sheet Glass offering, was the source of the leak.
After the case against Japan Advisory was announced, the FSA
ordered all major brokers operating in Tokyo to report on their
dealings with the hedge fund, believing it had been paying
outsized commissions in return for inside tips on deals.
