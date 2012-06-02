By Noriyuki Hirata
| TOKYO, June 2
TOKYO, June 2 Japan's securities regulator plans
to ask the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to
cooperate in a widening probe of insider trading in Japanese
shares, two sources with knowledge of the situation said on
Saturday.
Japan's Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission
(SESC) believes confidential information on a planned share
offering by Tokyo Electric Power Co. in 2010 was leaked
to American investors, according to the sources, who asked not
to be named because the investigation remains ongoing.
The identity of the U.S. investors was not immediately
clear. The move to involve the SEC in the probe marks an
escalation of a crackdown on a practice that Japanese securities
regulators believe has become widespread in the Tokyo market in
recent years.
In the deals under investigation, investors were tipped off
about planned share offerings by the brokerages involved, then
short-sold the shares. They were then allowed to buy back into
the offering to close the position at a profit, people involved
in the investigation have said.
Japanese officials who have been investigating the role of
Nomura Securities Co. in insider trading cases believe
information regarding the Tokyo Electric offer leaked from
Nomura to the U.S. investors through a third party, the sources
said.
The SESC plans to ask foreign securities regulators to
cooperate with the ongoing investigation if there is evidence to
suggest investors in other countries profited from the same leak
of insider information.
The SESC has declined to comment on the details of its
ongoing investigation.
On Friday, Nomura replaced the head of institutional sales
at its core securities unit.
A source with knowledge of the matter said Kenichi Ishitomi
had been asked to relinquish his post to focus on cooperating
with the SESC probe.
SUSPICIONS
The SESC intensified its inquiry into Nomura in late April,
sending officials to the bank's offices in Tokyo to investigate
regulator's suspicions that it had tipped off clients about a
number of deals.
Regulators made the move after failing to obtain information
they were seeking in an earlier phase of the investigation,
sources have said.
In late May, Nomura was linked to a second insider trading
case in two months. In both cases, sources say employees tipped
off a fund management client about share offerings it was
underwriting before they were made public.
After the second case became public, Nomura said it had
appointed a panel of outside lawyers to conduct an investigation
of its own.
Nomura said it would use the review to decide how to improve
operations, and whether any of its staff would be disciplined.
The brokerage also said it was also cooperating with the SESC.
The SESC has sought a fine against the fund management arm
of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings and Tokyo-based asset
manager Asuka Asset Management for suspicion of insider trading.
(Writing by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Kevin Krolicki and Daniel
Magnowski)