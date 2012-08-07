TOKYO Aug 7 The Tokyo Stock Exchange said on Tuesday it has fined SMBC Nikko Securities 80 million yen ($1.02 million) over insider trading activities that violated exchange rules.

The exchange said SMBC Nikko leaked insider information to clients ahead of a public share offering and solicited trades from them based on the information. ($1 = 78.2400 Japanese yen) (Created by Chikafumi Hodo; Editing by Edmund Klamann)