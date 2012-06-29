UPDATE 1-Greece targeting sub-5 percent yields for market return
* Decisions will depend on outcome of Eurogroup meeting (Adds detail, background, quotes)
TOKYO, June 29 Nomura Holdings chief executive Kenichi Watanabe said he had no intention to resign, after the third insider trading scandal under his four-year leadership came to light at Japan's largest brokerage.
"At this point I have no intention to step down," Watanabe said in response to a question at a news conference on Friday. "My responsibility is to make sure that this does not happen again."
* Decisions will depend on outcome of Eurogroup meeting (Adds detail, background, quotes)
* Royce & Associates LP reports 13.61 percent passive stake in Supreme Industries Inc as of May 31, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rBWscd) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)