TOKYO, July 3 Japan's leading brokerage Nomura
Securities has been dropped as an underwriter for
planned bond offerings by the Development Bank of Japan and a
unit of Resona Holdings because of its involvement in
insider trading scandals.
It is the latest sign that an investigation by Japan's
Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission (SESC) into
insider trading is hitting Nomura's business, and is likely to
increase the pressure on the broker's CEO Kenichi Watanabe to
move quickly to take action to limit further damage.
The state-backed Development Bank of Japan (DBJ) said it
removed Nomura, but retained Daiwa Securities, which on
Monday was dropped by Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd as
underwriter for a bond issue. Daiwa, the
country's second-ranked broker was found by regulators to have
leaked inside information ahead of a share offering it
underwrote two years ago.
Resona, Japan's fourth-largest lender, said Nomura was
excluded from a group of underwriters announced on Tuesday for
the issue by its regional banking unit of 25 billion yen ($315.1
million) in retail subordinate bonds. Th e move follows Nomura's
decision to temporarily suspend part of its operations, a Resona
spokesman said.
Nomura has admitted it was the source of leaks - from its
institutional sales department - on planned share offerings in
2010 by energy firm Inpex, Mizuho Financial Group
and Tokyo Electric Power. Last
month, it was omitted from a planned government sale of $6
billion worth of shares in Japan Tobacco.
The brokerage said last week it was acting to toughen up its
internal controls and strengthen compliance. Watanabe's pay, and
that of his chief operating officer, is to be temporarily
halved, and two other executives stepped down. It also said it
was shutting down its equity sales desk for this week.
The DBJ had in May mandated Nomura, Daiwa and Mizuho as lead
underwriters for its bond offerings, a DBJ official said. Two
tranches of agency bonds, three- and five-year, to be offered
this month will now be lead managed by Mizuho Securities, Daiwa
and Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.
"It's vital we conduct our bond offerings as smoothly as
possible for the convenience of our investors," the official
said. "In the situation where we cannot rule out the possibility
for the Financial Services Agency to take administrative
measures against Nomura, there is a danger that investors may
not be able to place orders to Nomura if such a measure was
imposed."
Nomura shares closed 0.7 percent higher on Tuesday, at a
2-month high, and in line with the broader Nikkei average
.
The DBJ may also drop Daiwa from its underwriting syndicate
if regulators take action against the broker, the official said.
On Friday, the SESC said it fined asset manager Japan
Advisory for insider trading ahead of a share offering by Nippon
Sheet Glass, also in 2010. Daiwa, a lead underwriter on
that offering, has said the SESC determined it was the source of
the leak, adding it would conduct an internal investigation and
bolster internal controls to prevent a recurrence.
($1 = 79.3400 Japanese yen)
