TOKYO May 28 The escalating probe into insider
trading at Nomura highlights one of the worst-kept secrets in
the Japan market: for years brokers have fed clients
confidential information on stock offerings with little fear of
a regulatory crackdown.
The spotlight is on Nomura after the emergence this weekend
of a second case in which sources say an employee at the broker
told a fund manager about a share offering before it was made
public, giving its client an unfair advantage to unload those
shares.
The Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission (SESC)
has said it is investigating a wide range of deals, including
those not underwritten by Nomura, with the aim of stamping out a
culture of collusion that has helped give Japan the reputation
as a haven for insider trades.
"So far the finger has pointed at Nomura because they had an
overwhelming percentage of stock offerings. It's not surprising
that their name keeps coming up," said Nicholas Smith, Japan
strategist at CLSA who has published research on the issue.
"But if you look at the underwriters in the most egregious
cases it certainly is not only Nomura."
The schemes under investigation made for very lucrative
business that became harder for brokers to pass up as other
sources of revenues dried up after the financial crisis,
financial industry sources with knowledge of the trades say.
Brokers involved profited in several ways. First they
collected underwriting fees on secondary share offerings. At the
same time their sales departments collected interest from
investors borrowing stock to short. They also won commissions
when those same funds bought back the stock to close out the
insider trade.
"This is a problem for the sales operations of brokerages as
a whole. It's true that we receive a lot of information," said
the head of investment at a Japanese hedge fund who spoke on
condition of anonymity due to fear of recriminations.
"At the moment all the blame is going to Nomura, but I think
other brokers are watching the developments very cautiously."
WEAKNESS IN THE WALL
The SESC is also investigating a share sale by Tokyo
Electric Power, underwritten by Nomura, and an offering
by Nippon Sheet Glass that was managed by Daiwa
Securities Group and JP Morgan Securities, among
others.
Nippon Sheet Glass, upset news of its offering had leaked,
asked JP Morgan and Daiwa to conduct internal investigations
into their compliance, sources with knowledge of the matter
said. Both eventually reported back to the company that they
were clean, although it remains to be seen what the regulator
will determine in its probe.
The SESC's investigations have exposed a weakness in the
safeguard known as a "Chinese Wall" designed to keep information
on securities underwriting from reaching sales staff.
"There is no way that information crossed our company's
Chinese Wall," Daiwa Securities CEO Takashi Hibino told a group
of reporters when asked about the SESC's investigations
following a strategy briefing this month. "I believe we are OK."
In March the SESC found that a fund manager at a unit of
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings sold shares of energy
firm Inpex after receiving a tip on its plans to issue
new shares in 2010 before it was made public.
While the SESC did not name the source of the leak, people
with direct knowledge say the regulator has evidence it was an
employee of Nomura's institutional sales division.
In a similar case, sources said on Saturday the SESC plans
to fine the Sumitomo Mitsui unit again, this time for t rading
with inside information on the offering of Mizuho Financial
Group. Again, a Nomura employee provided the tip, the
sources said.
Nomura declined to comment, while Sumitomo Mitsui said in a
statement that it was cooperating with regulators. JP Morgan
declined to comment. Daiwa could not be reached for comment.
UNDERPERFORM
The SESC's probe was prompted in part by the research of
CLSA's Smith, who was at MF Global at the time he published a
report in 2010 noting the sharp underperformance of Japanese
stocks in the weeks before a firm unveiled plans to sell stock.
That trend does not appear to have changed despite increased
scrutiny on the issue. While U.S. stocks mirror their benchmark
prior to an offering, Japanese shares underperformed by an
average of 3.7 percent in the three weeks before announcing a
new stock issue, data gathered by Smith for 2011 shows.
Smith believes changes in the law, such as provisions
allowing for prosecution of the person that provides the inside
information like in the United States, are needed before the
regulator can act as an effective deterrent.
For example, in the Inpex case the Sumitomo Mitsui unit was
fined 50,000 yen ($630) based on the estimated commission from
the trade while the Nomura employee involved is not expected to
face official sanctions of any kind.
By contrast, dozens have been convicted in a broad U.S.
government crackdown on insider trading in recent years. In the
highest-profile recent case, former hedge fund manager Raj
Rajaratnam was convicted of 14 criminal charges and is serving a
prison term of 11 years.
The SESC set a precedent with Nikko SMBC Securities,
ordering it in April to bolster compliance after it was found to
have leaked information on a stock offering to retail clients,
although no insider trading is thought to have taken place.
What punishment awaits Nomura will not likely become clear
until next month when the SESC is expected to conclude a probe
it launched in late April by dispatching a team of investigators
to the broker's offices in central Tokyo.
Nomura was slapped with an order to improve internal
controls following its last insider trading case in 2008, but it
could face stiffer penalties this time if the regulator finds
the compliance breakdowns to be widespread.
"If the case proves a serious malfunction of corporate
governance and the FSA ends up deciding to levy a tough penalty,
the reputational risk may negatively affect their client-based
business," said Fitch Ratings Director Miki Murakami.