TOKYO, June 8 Nomura Holdings said on
Friday it regrets that its employees were found to have leaked
inside information, marking the first time it has publicly
acknowledged its role in a series of insider trading cases
announced by Japan's securities regulator.
"Nomura expresses its regret concerning the findings that
non-public information was received from Nomura employees in
such cases and we sincerely apologise for the trouble this has
caused," Japan's top broker said in a statement.
The statement came after the securities regulator
recommended a fine against a U.S.-based firm for trading on
inside information provided by the underwriter on a share
offering by Tokyo Electric Power Co in 2010. Nomura was
the sole underwriter on that offering.