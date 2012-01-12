TOKYO Jan 12 A senior official at Japan's
energy and trade ministry was arrested on Thursday on
accusations of insider trading involving the state-led bailout
of chipmaker Elpida Memory.
The Tokyo District Prosecutor's office said it had arrested
53-year old Masaaki Kimura on suspicion of buying Elpida shares
in 2009 just before the Japanese government decided to inject
funds into the troubled chipmaker.
Prosecutors said Kimura was involved at the time with the
trade ministry's projects to aid and develop high tech sector
companies like Elpida, and they accused him of taking advantage
of knowledge of the bailout before it was made public.
"It is truly regrettable that a ministry member with much
responsibility was arrested. As a public servant his actions
would be inexcusable if the accusations are true," trade
minister Yukio Edano said in a statement.
Kimura is also accused of insider trading involving shares
in NEC Electronics and Renesas Technology before the two
electronics firms merged in 2009.
Japan's regulatory standards have been heavily criticised
recently after Olympus Corp became engulfed in an
accounting scandal in which it hid losses from investors for two
decades.
(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Greg Mahlich)