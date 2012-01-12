TOKYO Jan 12 A senior official at Japan's energy and trade ministry was arrested on Thursday on accusations of insider trading involving the state-led bailout of chipmaker Elpida Memory.

The Tokyo District Prosecutor's office said it had arrested 53-year old Masaaki Kimura on suspicion of buying Elpida shares in 2009 just before the Japanese government decided to inject funds into the troubled chipmaker.

Prosecutors said Kimura was involved at the time with the trade ministry's projects to aid and develop high tech sector companies like Elpida, and they accused him of taking advantage of knowledge of the bailout before it was made public.

"It is truly regrettable that a ministry member with much responsibility was arrested. As a public servant his actions would be inexcusable if the accusations are true," trade minister Yukio Edano said in a statement.

Kimura is also accused of insider trading involving shares in NEC Electronics and Renesas Technology before the two electronics firms merged in 2009.

Japan's regulatory standards have been heavily criticised recently after Olympus Corp became engulfed in an accounting scandal in which it hid losses from investors for two decades. (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Greg Mahlich)