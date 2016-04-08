* To look for positive yields in corporate bonds, long-term JGBs

* To keep trimming stock holdings; sees China, strong yen as risks (Adds details, background)

By Shinichi Saoshiro and Takefumi Ito

TOKYO, April 8 Japan's Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance said on Friday that it will continue to keep yen bonds as its core assets while avoiding debt with negative yields for the fiscal year starting in April 2016.

Aioi Nissay Dowa, which has about three trillion yen ($9.18 billion)in assets, is the non-life insurance arm of MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc, Japan's biggest property and casualty insurance group.

"We will continue looking for positive yields in corporate debt, and by extending the duration of our government bond holdings into longer maturities," Naoki Fujiwara, general manager at its investment planning department, told Reuters in an interview.

The 10-year Japanese government bond (JGB) yield has fallen below zero after the Bank of Japan adopted negative interests in late January, while the 20 and 30-year yields have managed to remain above water.

The insurer said it holds about half of its assets in yen bonds and roughly 30 percent in domestic stocks, with the remainder in foreign bonds and trust funds.

Fujiwara said Aioi Nissay Dowa will continue trimming its domestic stock holdings in fiscal 2016. The potential slowdown in the Chinese economy remains a big risk for equities, as is an appreciating yen, he added.

The dollar slipped to a 17-month low against the yen this week spurred on by expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve would not hike interest rates as aggressively this year as initially anticipated.

The insurer will retain G7 government debt, notably U.S. Treasuries, euro zone bonds and British Gilts, as its main foreign bond investments in fiscal 2016.

"Yields have fallen and look to remain low, and government bond markets all over are at a turning point. It is a tough situation for long-term investors like us who need to earn through yields," Fujiwara said. ($1 = 108.8800 yen) (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro and Takefumi Ito; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)