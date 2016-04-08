* To look for positive yields in corporate bonds, long-term
By Shinichi Saoshiro and Takefumi Ito
TOKYO, April 8 Japan's Aioi Nissay Dowa
Insurance said on Friday that it will continue to keep yen bonds
as its core assets while avoiding debt with negative yields for
the fiscal year starting in April 2016.
Aioi Nissay Dowa, which has about three trillion yen ($9.18
billion)in assets, is the non-life insurance arm of MS&AD
Insurance Group Holdings Inc, Japan's biggest property
and casualty insurance group.
"We will continue looking for positive yields in corporate
debt, and by extending the duration of our government bond
holdings into longer maturities," Naoki Fujiwara, general
manager at its investment planning department, told Reuters in
an interview.
The 10-year Japanese government bond (JGB) yield
has fallen below zero after the Bank of Japan
adopted negative interests in late January, while the 20 and
30-year yields have managed to remain above water.
The insurer said it holds about half of its assets in yen
bonds and roughly 30 percent in domestic stocks, with the
remainder in foreign bonds and trust funds.
Fujiwara said Aioi Nissay Dowa will continue trimming its
domestic stock holdings in fiscal 2016. The potential slowdown
in the Chinese economy remains a big risk for equities, as is an
appreciating yen, he added.
The dollar slipped to a 17-month low against the yen this
week spurred on by expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve would
not hike interest rates as aggressively this year as initially
anticipated.
The insurer will retain G7 government debt, notably U.S.
Treasuries, euro zone bonds and British Gilts, as its main
foreign bond investments in fiscal 2016.
"Yields have fallen and look to remain low, and government
bond markets all over are at a turning point. It is a tough
situation for long-term investors like us who need to earn
through yields," Fujiwara said.
($1 = 108.8800 yen)
