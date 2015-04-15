TOKYO, April 15 Japan's Aioi Nissay Dowa
Insurance said on Wednesday that it will continue to trim its
domestic stock exposure for the fiscal year through March 2016
and that it will retain its stance of keeping yen bond holdings
at its portfolio's core.
Aioi Nissay Dowa, which had 3 trillion yen ($25 billion) in
assets as of end-December 2014, is the non-life insurance arm of
MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc, Japan's biggest
property and casualty insurance group.
"We are sticking to our plan of reducing our stock exposure
through a four-year period which started in the fiscal year that
ended in March 2015," Naoki Fujiwara, general manager at its
investment planning department, told Reuters in an interview.
"The current environment favours us. It allows us to sell
stocks at a profit," he said.
Tokyo's Nikkei stock average rose above the 20,000
threshold for the first time in 15 years last week amid hopes
for robust corporate earnings and recovery in the Japanese
economy.
The insurer said it holds about half of its assets in yen
bonds and roughly 20 percent in domestic stocks, with the
remainder in unhedged foreign bonds and trust funds.
"We are buy-and-hold investors, so the volatility in the
domestic bond market does not really affect us. But with yields
so low, reinvesting in domestic bonds poses a bit of a
challenge," Fujiwara said.
The 10-year Japanese government bond yield
fell to a record low of 0.195 percent in January under the Bank
of Japan's extensive easing policy before rising to 0.470
percent in March. It yielded 0.325 percent on Wednesday.
($1 = 119.7000 yen)
(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro and Takefumi Ito; Editing by
Chris Gallagher)